Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.18) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.34) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.32) EPS.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 81.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.75.

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $62.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 0.63. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $40.37 and a 52 week high of $102.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 153.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $426,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 13,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $1,167,711.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

