Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Boosted by William Blair

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Under Armour in a report issued on Monday, February 14th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

NYSE:UAA opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.99. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $27.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,531,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,005 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Under Armour by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,197,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,406 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Under Armour by 121.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,255,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,189 shares during the period. Mane Global Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $30,439,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the third quarter worth about $26,781,000. Institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

