Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Stake Boosted by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 18.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,490 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,644 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Perficient were worth $16,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Perficient by 16.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,055 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $46,171,000 after purchasing an additional 56,115 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Perficient during the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Perficient during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Perficient during the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Perficient by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,746 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $44,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $104.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.56, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.58. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $153.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PRFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.17.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

