Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 16,627 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,627 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $6,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.13.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total transaction of $54,937.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $236,371.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,011 shares of company stock worth $710,143 over the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CLH opened at $96.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.30 and a 1-year high of $118.89.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.