Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 1,052.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 204,291 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Incyte were worth $15,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 31.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INCY. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink downgraded Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.10.

In other Incyte news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $547,151.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,245 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,031 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $67.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.70. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $88.26.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

