Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Comerica Incorporated Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comerica in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.34. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Compass Point raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.48.

Comerica stock opened at $100.17 on Wednesday. Comerica has a 1-year low of $62.98 and a 1-year high of $102.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $311,970.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

