Ancora Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA)

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,765 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 3.09% of Coffee worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Coffee by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ JVA opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. Coffee Holding Co., Inc. has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 million, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coffee in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.

