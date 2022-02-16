Ancora Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $12,212,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,239,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 399,992 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 899,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 40,300 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 491.2% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 540,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 604,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSTR opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $9.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

