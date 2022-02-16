California State Teachers Retirement System Has $28.70 Million Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,579 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Spotify Technology worth $28,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on SPOT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $200.00 price target on Spotify Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $358.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $380.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.46.

NYSE SPOT opened at $168.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.99. The company has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of -93.37 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $155.57 and a 12 month high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.