Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases 2,496 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 207.6% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 21,541 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 48.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 39.5% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,618,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,755,000 after acquiring an additional 740,880 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.6% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 82,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,833,000 after acquiring an additional 16,321 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.8% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

NYSE:PM opened at $109.67 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.98 and a 12 month high of $110.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.97. The company has a market capitalization of $170.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

