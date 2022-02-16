Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Decreases Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 36.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Mizuho upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.14.

NYSE ES opened at $82.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.93. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $76.64 and a twelve month high of $92.66. The company has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 70.06%.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

