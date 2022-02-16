California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,952 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,952 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Teradyne worth $31,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TER. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 25.1% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 52.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 55,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 18,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 142.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.58.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $336,263.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total transaction of $1,861,528.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,482 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $118.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.80. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.51 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.21%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

