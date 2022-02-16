Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) by 54.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 23.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 338,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after buying an additional 64,841 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 186.7% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 73,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 47,579 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 21.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 186,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 32,923 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 28.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 736,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,750,000 after purchasing an additional 161,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the third quarter valued at about $13,221,000. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, Director Andrew Lo acquired 86,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $1,218,870.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 45.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $46.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average of $14.85.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABCL shares. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Sunday, December 19th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

