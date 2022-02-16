California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,971 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,944 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of RingCentral worth $29,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 22.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in RingCentral by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in RingCentral by 30.1% in the third quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 41,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 37.0% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 23.9% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.95.

NYSE:RNG opened at $173.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.57. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.72 and a 1-year high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.96 and a beta of 0.68.

In other RingCentral news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total transaction of $1,308,400.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $68,852.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,370 shares of company stock worth $7,098,059. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.