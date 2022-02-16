Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,596 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $6,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CM. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 18.3% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,283,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,895,000 after purchasing an additional 198,778 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 242,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,005,000 after buying an additional 53,153 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 703,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,331,000 after buying an additional 187,454 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 963,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,248,000 after buying an additional 315,451 shares during the period. 44.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.90.

NYSE CM opened at $127.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.57. The company has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $89.15 and a 1 year high of $132.48.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.49%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.