Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 282.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,379 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,308,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,408,000 after acquiring an additional 73,054 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 25,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE opened at $99.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.50. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.72 and a 52 week high of $111.00.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.