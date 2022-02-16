Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 37,333 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,333 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 232.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 6,884 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,540,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 374.6% in the second quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after buying an additional 30,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.0% in the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,502,770.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 564,945 shares of company stock valued at $90,720,392. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $156.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $379.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

