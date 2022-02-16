CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,153 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $34.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.27. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

