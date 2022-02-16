Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 49,972 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49,972 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $6,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CF. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,968,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,895,000 after buying an additional 510,427 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 3.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,309,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,051,000 after purchasing an additional 215,396 shares during the period. Glendon Capital Management LP grew its holdings in CF Industries by 17.1% in the third quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,958,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,768,000 after purchasing an additional 722,745 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,652,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,147,000 after purchasing an additional 148,924 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in CF Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,525,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,372,000 after purchasing an additional 70,583 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $72.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.85 and a 52-week high of $77.24. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.33, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

CF has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.58.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $131,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,893 shares of company stock valued at $10,250,066. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.