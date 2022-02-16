monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Trading 5.6% Higher

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) shot up 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $231.87 and last traded at $231.15. 17,975 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 669,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $218.91.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MNDY. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on monday.com from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. upped their price target on monday.com from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Tigress Financial began coverage on monday.com in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $432.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on monday.com from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on monday.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, monday.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.17.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,709,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,216,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,271,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,996,000.

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

