Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

PECO stock opened at $32.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.45. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $36.35.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc by 312.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. 19.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company Inc currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.