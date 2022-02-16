BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (NYSE:MUA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.68

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.68 and last traded at $13.68, with a volume of 4072 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.18.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day moving average is $15.39.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MUA)
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.
