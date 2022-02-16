Fortis Inc. (FTS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on June 1st

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4227 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th.

Fortis has increased its dividend payment by 23.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Fortis has a payout ratio of 71.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fortis to earn $2.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.0%.

Get Fortis alerts:

Shares of FTS stock opened at $44.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.82 and a 200 day moving average of $45.71. Fortis has a 52 week low of $38.49 and a 52 week high of $48.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,633,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,268,000 after acquiring an additional 104,672 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Fortis by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 87,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at about $708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.