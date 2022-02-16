Fortis Inc. (FTS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on June 1st

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4227 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th.
Fortis has increased its dividend payment by 23.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Fortis has a payout ratio of 71.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fortis to earn $2.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.0%.
Shares of FTS stock opened at $44.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.82 and a 200 day moving average of $45.71. Fortis has a 52 week low of $38.49 and a 52 week high of $48.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,633,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,268,000 after acquiring an additional 104,672 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Fortis by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 87,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at about $708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.
Fortis Company Profile
Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.
