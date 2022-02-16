Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Receives C$11.36 Average Price Target from Analysts

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.36.

FSZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fiera Capital to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “equal wight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of Fiera Capital stock opened at C$10.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$824.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.18. Fiera Capital has a 12-month low of C$9.71 and a 12-month high of C$11.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.55.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

