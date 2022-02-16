Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Receives C$11.36 Average Price Target from Analysts

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.36.

FSZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fiera Capital to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “equal wight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of Fiera Capital stock opened at C$10.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$824.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.18. Fiera Capital has a 12-month low of C$9.71 and a 12-month high of C$11.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.55.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

