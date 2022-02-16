Brokerages Set Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) PT at $18.27

Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.27.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 314.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,588,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,914 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 328,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 23,580 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 32.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 459,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 112,233 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.1% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,507,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,214,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 234.6% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 145,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 102,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.75.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 138.46%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.