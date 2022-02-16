IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS.

IQVIA stock opened at $228.64 on Wednesday. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $181.13 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44.

IQV has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.17.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1,267.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 8,605 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 193.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

