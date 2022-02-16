Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.150-$1.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $427.40 million-$441.89 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $433.99 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FWRD. StockNews.com cut Forward Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens upgraded Forward Air from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a positive rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a positive rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.57.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $102.18 on Wednesday. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $80.56 and a 12-month high of $125.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is 38.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after acquiring an additional 21,111 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at $4,780,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 257.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.