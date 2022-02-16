Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.98 EPS

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $11.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.90 by ($0.98), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.13 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.07) earnings per share.
Shares of ARCH stock opened at $119.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.63. Arch Resources has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $125.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 118.19 and a beta of 0.91.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Arch Resources by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Resources during the 4th quarter worth $347,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter.
About Arch Resources
Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.
