Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.74 EPS

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $3.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Encore Wire had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 42.52%. The firm had revenue of $687.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $117.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.13. Encore Wire has a 1-year low of $63.78 and a 1-year high of $151.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Encore Wire by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Encore Wire by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Encore Wire by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,673 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WIRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

