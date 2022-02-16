Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.360-$2.440 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Apartment Income REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.17.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

AIRC stock opened at $52.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.93. Apartment Income REIT has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $55.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.35 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -382.61%.

In other news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $1,657,555.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Lisa R. Cohn sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $836,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIRC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter worth about $551,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 499.5% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 37,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 31,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.