Gotham Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,944 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Oceaneering International worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

In other news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $39,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OII opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.03 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.74.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.