Eaton Vance Management Has $20.62 Million Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.06% of Cloudflare worth $20,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 705.1% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289,490 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 24.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,822,000 after acquiring an additional 620,511 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,858,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,593,000 after acquiring an additional 15,471 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,572,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,167,000 after acquiring an additional 34,788 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $115.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.34. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.96 and a 12-month high of $221.64. The company has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.78 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

NET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Europe lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.89.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $1,869,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $421,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 561,592 shares of company stock worth $78,464,322. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

