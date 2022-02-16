Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.92 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Communities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.47 and the highest is $4.34. Century Communities reported earnings per share of $3.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year earnings of $17.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.00 to $18.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $18.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.38 to $19.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Century Communities.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. Century Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Century Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Century Communities during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Century Communities by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

CCS stock opened at $63.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.65. Century Communities has a 1 year low of $51.95 and a 1 year high of $86.07.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Communities (CCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.