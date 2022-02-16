-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) will report earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.21). Oncternal Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 177.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.74). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Oncternal Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Shares of ONCT stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.28. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $10.56.

In other Oncternal Therapeutics news, CEO James B. Breitmeyer bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,630 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

