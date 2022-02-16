Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.47) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Wix.com in a report released on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now expects that the information services provider will post earnings of ($1.47) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.37). Wedbush also issued estimates for Wix.com’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.27) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($5.25) EPS.

Get Wix.com alerts:

WIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $218.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.22.

WIX stock opened at $115.76 on Wednesday. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $109.03 and a 52 week high of $362.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.03 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Wix.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Wix.com by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 438 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Wix.com by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Wix.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Wix.com by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.