FY2021 EPS Estimates for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Reduced by Analyst

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Novavax in a research report issued on Monday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($15.40) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($14.64). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Novavax’s FY2022 earnings at ($11.79) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NVAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.86.

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $87.13 on Wednesday. Novavax has a 12-month low of $66.38 and a 12-month high of $297.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.23 and its 200 day moving average is $174.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.20, for a total transaction of $1,817,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total transaction of $1,645,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,211 shares of company stock worth $9,593,467 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,899,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,721,000 after acquiring an additional 152,593 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,478,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,550,000 after buying an additional 860,867 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Novavax by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 983,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,511,000 after purchasing an additional 26,255 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Novavax by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,772,000 after purchasing an additional 12,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,873,000. 48.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

