Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.96

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.96 and last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 22856 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

ALLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, Director Arie Belldegrun bought 155,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $1,953,491.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Amundi bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

