Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 24,699 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 208,486 shares.The stock last traded at $49.68 and had previously closed at $49.94.
Several analysts recently weighed in on ROCK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.28. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.98.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 1,286.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter worth about $63,000. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Gibraltar Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROCK)
Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.