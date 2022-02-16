Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 24,699 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 208,486 shares.The stock last traded at $49.68 and had previously closed at $49.94.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROCK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.28. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $222,021.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Linda Kristine Myers bought 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.72 per share, for a total transaction of $40,131.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 1,286.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter worth about $63,000. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

