Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Short Interest Update

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 236,000 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the January 15th total of 312,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,360.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBSNF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Schibsted ASA in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Schibsted ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Schibsted ASA in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Schibsted ASA alerts:

Schibsted ASA stock opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.33. Schibsted ASA has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $42.60.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.