Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Short Interest Update

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 412,600 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the January 15th total of 544,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.41. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $7.26.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 8.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBVA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €7.00 ($7.95) to €7.30 ($8.30) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($7.05) to €6.30 ($7.16) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. AlphaValue raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 26,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 17,270 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 585,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,299,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,225,000 after purchasing an additional 651,906 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

