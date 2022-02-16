Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Down 4.6%

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) dropped 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.23 and last traded at $18.23. Approximately 2,763 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 221,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.10.

SRRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $645.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 25,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 288,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,349,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

