Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Down 4.6%

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) dropped 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.23 and last traded at $18.23. Approximately 2,763 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 221,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.10.
SRRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $645.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.10.
Scholar Rock Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRRK)
Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.
