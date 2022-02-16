Horizon Investments LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in Fastenal in the third quarter worth approximately $3,871,000. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 333.4% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 64,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 49,281 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth $1,319,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,455,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,683,000 after buying an additional 792,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 264.4% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 39,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 29,009 shares during the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $52.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

In other news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $417,623.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.