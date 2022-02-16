Horizon Investments LLC Buys Shares of 1,062 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in Albemarle by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in Albemarle by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $366,388.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $348,957.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,172 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,127. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. Bank of America raised shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.48.

ALB stock opened at $241.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.62. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $133.82 and a 52 week high of $291.48.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

