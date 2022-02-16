Horizon Investments LLC Acquires 71 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,795 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XLNX. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Xilinx in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Xilinx in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Xilinx by 75.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 277 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Xilinx news, EVP Vincent Tong sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total transaction of $3,918,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,589 shares of company stock valued at $6,185,579. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Xilinx from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Xilinx from $207.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.91.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $194.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.95. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.84 and a 12 month high of $239.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

