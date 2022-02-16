Horizon Investments LLC Sells 3,278 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Horizon Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,278 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 1,204.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Mosaic by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MOS shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.06.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $45.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.46 and its 200 day moving average is $37.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $27.23 and a 52-week high of $47.55. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.112 dividend. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 6.40%.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

