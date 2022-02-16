Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 550,000 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 88.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Switch were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Switch by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,281,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,923,000 after acquiring an additional 367,871 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Switch by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,393,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,108,000 after acquiring an additional 599,048 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Switch by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,290,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,507,000 after acquiring an additional 432,733 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Switch by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,386,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Switch by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,302,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,188,000 after acquiring an additional 601,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Switch in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Switch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.45.

In other news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $815,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $1,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 410,000 shares of company stock worth $10,918,500. 29.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SWCH stock opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.49. Switch, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.88 and a beta of 0.68.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

