6,800 Shares in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Carvana by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Carvana by 3,261.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $41,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 440 shares of company stock worth $119,329. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $142.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.28 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.70. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $130.25 and a one year high of $376.83.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVNA. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $400.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $420.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.35.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

