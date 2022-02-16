Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires New Holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 69,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 75.8% during the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 491.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

HFC opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.42. HollyFrontier Co. has a twelve month low of $27.17 and a twelve month high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

