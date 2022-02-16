KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in KE were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of KE by 1,656.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,970,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,178,000 after purchasing an additional 20,719,482 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KE in the second quarter worth $623,140,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KE in the third quarter worth $176,719,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in KE by 480.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,929,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,578,000 after buying an additional 9,048,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in KE during the third quarter valued at about $148,722,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BEKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on KE in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.91.

Shares of KE stock opened at $20.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of -1.43. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $76.92.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

