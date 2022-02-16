Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

BATS:EFAV opened at $73.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.36. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

